Men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga earns two-year contract extension

Miami men’s basketball head coach Jim Larrañaga will be staying in Coral Gables for at least two extra years.

UM announced on Wednesday that Larrañaga, who just became the winningest head coach in the team’s history, received a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

“I am excited to have Jim continue to lead our men’s basketball program,” Miami Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said in a Miami Athletics release. “He is an outstanding ambassador on and off the court for Miami and for the game of college basketball. We look forward to many more seasons of success with Jim at the helm.”

In his 11 years at Miami, Larrañaga, 72, has amassed a record of 222-139 and has led the Hurricanes to two of their three trips to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. He is 10th in all-time victories among active head coaches, with a career record of 692-473.

The Canes have experienced unprecedented success under the leadership of Larrañaga. All three of Miami’s 25-win seasons and the 2013 ACC regular season and tournament championship have come under his guidance.

“I’d like to thank President Frenk and Vice President/Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich for their belief and trust in me. I’m honored and humbled by the University of Miami’s amazing continued support of me, my players and my staff,” Larrañaga said. “This extension is truly about all of us associated with the program and what we have accomplished together. I love working in Miami and this city has truly become home for me and my wife, Liz. I’m incredibly excited to continue coaching here at The U and look forward to leading the program to more memorable moments in the future.”

Miami, after recent seasons finishing near the bottom of the ACC due to injuries, has rebounded this year with a 22-9 record, finishing 14-6 ACC. The Hurricanes were picked to finish 12th in the conference’s preseason poll and now enter the ACC Tournament as the No. 4 seed.

Poised to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, UM will face off against either Wake Forest or Boston College in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in Brooklyn, New York, on Thursday. The game will tip off from the Barclays Center at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.