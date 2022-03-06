Olivia Rodrigo announces documentary on Disney+

After presenting her debut-album “Sour” and sold-out her first tour, Olivia Rodrigo is launching her own documentary on Disney Plus.

The American singer is hitting the road! Rodrigo is an 18-year-old singer who became famous after the release of her first single “Driver License.” Now, Rodrigo is releasing a road-trip documentary titled Sour: Olivia Rodrigo: Driving home 2 u (a Sour film) that will follow the singer-songwriter as she travels from Salt Lake City, where she started writing the album, to Los Angeles.

The documentary, directed by Stacey Lee, launches on March 25 on Disney+, the platform where Rodrigo became famous thanks to her appearance in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

In this new film, fans get to see the process of making the hit album along the way and performances of the 11 songs on “Sour.” Compilations of behind-the-scenes footage and first-person declarations from Rodrigo about this time of her life are slated to fill the documentary.

“Coming from this place of hurt and you manage to turn it into something that you’re proud of … there’s nothing better than that,” she says in the film’s trailer.

“This is a unique cinematic experience where first-time fans will understand how her album came to be and why it was such a personal journey for Olivia,” said Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television President.

Davis continued to explain what fans will receive from the documentary.

“This is not a concert film per se, but rather a chance to experience first-hand how Olivia Rodrigo became one of today’s biggest music stars and a chance to see her perform Sour songs like never before,” Davis said.

Rodrigo definitely captivated the centennial audience with her songs and social media activity. The Miami Hurricane talked with some UM students about Rodrigo and this new release.

“While watching this 30 second trailer, I can feel that it’s going to be super intrenting,” said Magdalena Gaton, a senior studying business administration. “I think we will be able to feel her emotions and know her thoughts during her way to success.”

Gaton’s classmate Clara Maldonado told us that she hopes to see the album´s scenography and soundtrack.

Mary Combarro, a junior studying international relations, confessed her admiration for Rodrigo.

“I am a huge fan of Olivia since Sour helped me in a difficult moment of my life… I felt she understands me,” Cambarro said. “So, I’ll see the film for sure. I want to know what is behind my favorite songs.”

If you are a “Sour” fan, don’t forget to set up your alarm for March 25 and stay tuned on the singer’s Instagram @oliviarodrigo.