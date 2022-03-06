Canes hire Marwan Maalouf to off-field staff

Miami football has added former NFL special teams coach Marwan Maalouf to its off-field staff as a special teams analyst. This hiring was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN and later confirmed by Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald.

Maalouf was most recently the special teams coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings (2019-2020). His contract in Minnesota was not renewed after the 2020 season.

The two-time All-Ohio Athletic Conference selection began his coaching career in 2000 with his alma mater, Baldwin Wallace University, as an assistant offensive line coach. Maalouf began his NFL coaching career in 2005 with the Cleveland Browns, serving as a special teams quality control coach.

Maalouf also worked for the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins in various special teams coaching roles before winding up in Minnesota.

The hiring of Maalouf comes just days after it was announced that NFL Hall of Famer would be joining UM’s off-field staff.