Jim Larrañaga earns 221st win for most in Miami men’s basketball history

By
Wyatt Kopelman
-

Head coach Jim Larrañaga yells out to players during the second half of Miami's loss to Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at the Watsco Center. Larrañaga received his 221st win of his Miami career against Boston College on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.
Head coach Jim Larrañaga yells out to players during the second half of Miami's loss to Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at the Watsco Center. Larrañaga received his 221st win of his Miami career against Boston College on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper

No other Miami men’s basketball coach holds more wins than Jim Larrañaga.

The Hurricanes defeated Boston College on the road Wednesday night and Larrañaga earned his 221st victory as Miami’s head coach, becoming the program’s leader in coaching wins.

“I don’t get emotional about anything individually. My whole goal has always been about the team,” Larrañaga said. “Individual honors are nice—they recognize people—but the most important thing for a coach is for the team to do well, for the players to win and feel good about themselves.”

Head Coach Jim
Head Coach Jim Larrañaga celebrates with students after Miami's win over Clemson on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Watsco Center. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Larrañaga, now nine wins from his 700th all-time, surpassed the late Bruce Hale, UM’s coach from 1954–1967, in his 11th season with the Hurricanes. The Bronx, New York, native led the team to its first regular season and Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament titles in 2013, as the team advanced to the Sweet 16 twice in three seasons.

“One of the things when I left George Mason University, I was not only the winningest coach in George Mason history, but the winningest coach in the conference,” the two-time ACC Coach of the Year said. “One of the reasons is I stayed there for 14 years, and we had a lot of good players. I had a great staff, my coaches did a great job of recruiting and it put us in position to win a lot of games. The same is true here at Miami.

I brought my coaches with me from George Mason to Miami 11 years ago, they’ve done a great job building the program. When you have good players and good coaches, you have the opportunity to win a lot of games. And so, we’ve been very, very fortunate,” Larrañaga continued.

Head Coach Jim Larrañaga yells out a play to the team in Miami's win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at the Watsco Center. Larrañaga got his 221st win for the Hurricanes which set the all time program record.
Head Coach Jim Larrañaga yells out a play to the team in Miami's win over Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at the Watsco Center. Larrañaga got his 221st win for the Hurricanes which set the all time program record. Photo credit: Josh Halper

As a former sixth-round NBA Draft selection and graduate of Providence in 1971, Larrañaga guided the Friars to a 20-8 record and an NIT berth as the team’s captain and fifth all-time leading scorer. Since 1991, his name has lied in the Providence College Hall of Fame.

Predicted to finish 12th in the conference’s preseason polls, Miami enters the upcoming ACC Tournament with a double-bye, in addition to its first 20-win season in four years. At 22-9, UM needs three more victories for Larrañaga’s fourth 25-win season with the Hurricanes, who are on the cusp of their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance under a coach always recognized as “Coach L.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR