Gallery: Baseball wins series against Harvard

By
Jared Lennon
-

No. 24 Miami faced the Harvard Crimson over the weekend, winning the series 2-1. Here are some of the best photos from the games, taken by The Miami Hurricane photo staff.

Saturday Feb. 26 (W, 2-1)

Players and coaches stand for the national anthem before the start of Miami's game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 26, 2022.
Players and coaches stand for the national anthem before the start of Miami's game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 26, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist throws a pitch during the opening innings of Miami's game against Harvard on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Mark Light Field.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist throws a pitch during the opening innings of Miami's game against Harvard on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan
Freshman infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. makes a hit in the bottom of the seventh during Miami's bounce back win against Harvard on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Mark Light Field.
Freshman infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. makes a hit in the bottom of the seventh during Miami's bounce-back win against Harvard on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan
Sophomore infielder Yohandy Morales catches a ball during the eighth inning of Miami's 2-1 win over Harvard on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Mark Light Field.
Sophomore infielder Yohandy Morales catches a ball during the eighth inning of Miami's 2-1 win over Harvard on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan

Sunday, Feb. 27 (W, 10-0)

Sophomore third baseman Yohandy Morales makes a play for the out in Miami's 10-0 win over Harvard on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Morales also registered one hit and one RBI in the game.
Sophomore third baseman Yohandy Morales makes a play for the out in Miami's 10-0 win over Harvard on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Morales also registered one hit and one RBI in the game. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Freshman infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. steals home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning of Miami’s game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 27, 2021.. The score put the Canes on the board 1-0.
Freshman infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. steals home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning of to give Miami an early 1-0 lead in their win over Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 27, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Player celebrate with sophomore catcher Carlos Perez as he hits his first home run of the season in Miami's dominant 10-0 win over Harvard Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Mark Light Field.
Players celebrate with sophomore catcher Carlos Perez as he hits his first home run of the season in Miami's dominant 10-0 win over Harvard on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Josh Halper

Sophomore outfielder Jacob Burke hits for a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning of Miami’s game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 27, 2022. The home run brought the score to 4-0.
Sophomore outfielder Jacob Burke hits a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning of Miami’s game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 27, 2022. The home run brought the score to 4-0. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Sophomore outfielder Jacob Burke celebrates with teammates as he heads for the dugout after hitting for a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning of Miami’s game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 27, 2022. The home run brought the score to 4-0.
Sophomore outfielder Jacob Burke celebrates with teammates as he heads for the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning of Miami’s game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 27, 2022. The home run brought the score to 4-0. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Sophomore pitcher Jake Garland pitches at the top of the third inning of Miami’s game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 28, 2022.
Sophomore pitcher Jake Garland pitches at the top of the third inning of Miami’s game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 28, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

Sophomore shortstop Dominic Pitelli throws down a runner at first base in Miami's win over Harvard on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Mark Light Field.
Sophomore shortstop Dominic Pitelli throws a runner out at first base in Miami's win over Harvard on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Josh Halper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR