SportsBaseballPhotoGalleryMultimedia Gallery: Baseball wins series against Harvard By Jared Lennon - March 2, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp No. 24 Miami faced the Harvard Crimson over the weekend, winning the series 2-1. Here are some of the best photos from the games, taken by The Miami Hurricane photo staff. Saturday Feb. 26 (W, 2-1) Players and coaches stand for the national anthem before the start of Miami's game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 26, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan Sophomore left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist throws a pitch during the opening innings of Miami's game against Harvard on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan Freshman infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. makes a hit in the bottom of the seventh during Miami's bounce-back win against Harvard on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan Sophomore infielder Yohandy Morales catches a ball during the eighth inning of Miami's 2-1 win over Harvard on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan Sunday, Feb. 27 (W, 10-0) Sophomore third baseman Yohandy Morales makes a play for the out in Miami's 10-0 win over Harvard on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Morales also registered one hit and one RBI in the game. Photo credit: Josh Halper Freshman infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. steals home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the first inning of to give Miami an early 1-0 lead in their win over Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 27, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Players celebrate with sophomore catcher Carlos Perez as he hits his first home run of the season in Miami's dominant 10-0 win over Harvard on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Josh Halper Sophomore outfielder Jacob Burke hits a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning of Miami’s game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 27, 2022. The home run brought the score to 4-0. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Sophomore outfielder Jacob Burke celebrates with teammates as he heads for the dugout after hitting a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning of Miami’s game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 27, 2022. The home run brought the score to 4-0. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Sophomore pitcher Jake Garland pitches at the top of the third inning of Miami’s game versus Harvard at Mark Light Field on Feb. 28, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Sophomore shortstop Dominic Pitelli throws a runner out at first base in Miami's win over Harvard on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Josh Halper