Gallery: Canes trounce Tigers on Senior Night By Jared Lennon - March 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Miami handily defeated the Clemson Tigers in the Watsco Center on Senior Night, Feb. 27, 2022. Here are some of the best photos from the game, taken by The Miami Hurricane photo staff. Senior guard Karla Erjavec brings the ball down court during the first quarter of Miami's game versus Clemson in the Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Junior forward Lola Pendande shoots a layup during the first quarter of Miami's game versus Clemson in the Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo credit: Sam Peene Freshman guard Ja'Leah Williams shoots a jump shot during the first quarter of Miami's game versus Clemson in the Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Senior forward Naomi Mbandu shoots a free throw during the first quarter of Miami's game versus Clemson in the Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Graduate forward Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi defends a Clemson player during the second quarter of Miami's game versus Clemson in the Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Senior guard Mykea Gray shoots a jump shot during the second quarter of Miami's game versus Clemson in the Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo credit: Sam Peene Senior guard Mykea Gray drives to the basket during the second quarter of Miami's game versus Clemson in the Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon The Miami bench celebrates after scoring a point in the fourth quarter versus Clemson in the Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo credit: Sam Peene Graduate guard Kelsey Marshall signs an autograph on a fan's shirt after the Canes' 76-40 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon