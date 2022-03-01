Gallery: Canes trounce Tigers on Senior Night

By
Jared Lennon
-

Miami handily defeated the Clemson Tigers in the Watsco Center on Senior Night, Feb. 27, 2022. Here are some of the best photos from the game, taken by The Miami Hurricane photo staff.

Senior guard Karla Erjavec brings the ball downcourt during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson in The Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022.
Junior forward Lola Pendande lays up the ball during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson in The Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022.
Freshman guard Ja’Leah Williams shoots a jump shot during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson in The Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022.
Senior forward Naomi Mbandu shoots a free throw during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson in The Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022.
Graduate forward Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi defends a Tiger during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson in The Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022.
Senior guard Mykea Gray shoots a jump shot during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson in The Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022.
Senior guard Mykea Gray drives to the basket during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Clemson in The Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022.
The Miami bench celebrates after a point in the fourth quarter of their game versus Clemson in The Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022.
Graduate guard Kelsey Marshall signs an autograph on a fan’s shirt after the Canes’ 76-40 victory over the Clemson Tigers in The Watsco Center on Feb. 27, 2022.
