Miami women’s basketball shows Clemson no mercy on Senior Night

Miami women’s basketball walked off their home court with a 36-point win in the last game of the regular season against Clemson.

As it was Senior Night, Miami honored their four departing veterans: Kelsey Marshall, Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi, Mykea Gray and Naomi Mbandu. The Watsco Center was filled with family and fans for these graduating players.

Miami head coach Katie Meier spoke about how she was emotional after the game, especially with this particular group.

“I have a five-year journey with Kelsey and Mykea,” Meier said.

Against Clemson (9-20, 3-15 Atlantic Coast Conference), the Hurricanes (17-11, 10-8 ACC) took home their 17th win and second victory over the Tigers this season, 76-40.

Miami had a consistent lead from the tip-off, with a halftime score of 49-16.

“Our energy was through the roof,” Meier said.

After the final buzzer, the players were in the stands giving hugs to friends and family. It was bittersweet for the seniors, their teammates and their supporters.

Marshall, a graduate student, was Miami’s highest point scorer with 19 points. Many of her in and out-of-state family was in the stands supporting her. Following graduation, she plans to earn a spot on a WNBA roster or play professionally overseas.

Djaldi-Tabdi finished the contest with seven points and four rebounds. Although she was only suited up with Miami for one season, Meier considers her to have been a very valuable asset to the team. She plans on returning to her native country of France to see where basketball and life take her.

Gray had seven points, four rebounds and three assists. She was quick and calculated throughout the game. This will be the last game she plays at Watsco Center after five seasons as a Hurricane. She will continue to see where basketball takes her.

Mbandu scored eight points and had seven rebounds, impressing Meier. She plans on taking her career to the next level and playing professional basketball back home in France.

Together, these seniors scored 41 points against the Tigers.

Next up, the Hurricanes head to the ACC Tournament, which begins on March 2 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.