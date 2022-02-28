Frydlova’s top-20 outing lifts Miami on leaderboard at FSU Match Up

Hurricanes golf finished seventh at the FSU Match Up this weekend in Tallahassee, Florida, after a disappointing eighth-place finish last week at the Moon Golf Invitational.

“This week was a little bit better but we are still a bit frustrated we are not in our groove yet,” Miami head coach Patti Rizzo said.

Rizzo is hopeful that everything will “click” for the team in time for the Clemson Invitational at the end of March and the ACC Women’s Golf Championships thereafter.

Fifth-year senior Krityna Frydlova led the Hurricanes by climbing 25 spots up the leaderboard on Day 3. Her third-round total was 69 (-3) as she finished tied for 12th with a 54-hole total of 222 (+6), yielding her second top-20 result of the season.

Fourth-year junior Anna Backman and third-year sophomore Franziska Frydlova finished tied for 26th, with a 54-hole total of 226. Backman led the Canes last weekend at the Moon Golf Invitational and was at the top of Miami’s leaderboard after day one, tied for fifth place.

Second-year freshman Sara Byrne was not far behind, tying for 34th with a finishing score of 228.

In a tie for 38th was third-year sophomore Daniella Barrett with a final score of 231, and in 48th was Nataliya Guseva with a 233.

“The course was very difficult as you could tell by all the scores. We will keep working hard to figure it out,” Rizzo said.

The Hurricanes sit at the top of the scoreboard with three eagles, and in second for pars with 164. Their finishing total was 899 (+35).

Coming up, Miami will have a week off before heading to Augusta, Georgia, for the Valspar Collegiate Invitational from March 12–13.