Swimming & diving regular season comes to a close at Bulldog Invitational

The Miami Hurricanes swimming and diving team had three swimmers finish out the regular season at the Bulldog Invitational this weekend at the University of Georgia’s Ramsey Center. Redshirt senior Danika Huizinga, junior Aino Otava and sophomore Emma Sundstrand competed for the Hurricanes in Athens, Georgia.

The high-point of the competition became Huizinga’s breaking of a school record, doing so on the 200-yard backstroke for a second-place finish. Huizinga recorded a time of 1:55.49, while Sundstrand was also able to set a new personal record of 50.78 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle.

“All three women are walking away with a weekend to be proud of,” Miami head swimming coach Andy Kershaw said. “Danika not only set the Miami record but improved her entry time into the NCAA Championships. We’ll see if it gets picked up. I know she really wanted that record, and she fought for it and got it. I’m very excited about that.”

Otava competed in two different events, and while she did not set any records, Kershaw was quick to compliment the junior as well.

The Hurricanes will strive to be represented well during the NCAA Championships in Atlanta, which run from March 16–19.

“I’m very proud of them and looking forward to seeing how things shake out with NCAA Championships and the long course meets we have scheduled after,” Kershaw said.

As a whole, it has been a successful season for the Canes, with the team finishing with a record of 4-2, bringing Kershaw a lot of excitement for the future of the program.

“Regardless of the outcome, we’re set up for good things in the future,” Kershaw said.