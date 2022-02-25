Miami adds West Virginia transfer Daryl Porter Jr.

Miami football received a player from the transfer portal on Thursday night, as West Virginia defensive back Daryl Porter Jr. announced on Twitter that he would be transferring to UM.

Porter Jr. is a native of Florida and follows a former assistant coach of his, Jahmile Addae, who coached Porter Jr. at West Virginia in 2020. Addae left Georgia for Miami earlier this February.

Once a three-star recruit from American Heritage High School, Porter Jr. made 40 solo tackles, had five pass deflections and intercepted one pass for a 43-yard return in the 2021 season with the Mountaineers.

The news comes after Miami lost prominent defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera to Arizona State in the transfer portal in January, one of the hundreds of players who decided to transfer schools this offseason.