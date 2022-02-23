Miami set to face Florida Atlantic at home in first midweek matchup of season

Forty-five total runs brought history to Miami’s baseball team on Opening Weekend.



To begin their 2022 journey, the Hurricanes posted 10 or more runs in each of their first four games. Such an achievement had never been reached in their 78 years, until sweeping Towson Sunday.

“I’m obviously happy with the way we swung the bat,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “That was one of the things coming into the season, the seven new guys in the lineup, we were not quite sure how it was all going to unfold. I was really pleased with the overall approaches at the plate.”

With its hot-hitting series in the past, No. 24 Miami (4-0) turns to its first of 12 midweek matchups against Florida Atlantic (3-1) Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Hurricanes own the all-time series 65-20 and are 53-15 at Mark Light Field, with the teams’ last meeting on May 18 in Coral Gables — a 3-0 Owls victory.

Freshman pitcher Karson Ligon, a Sarasota native who finished his high school career with a 6-2 record and 1.93 ERA at Riverview High School, will make his first Miami start. The right-hander relieved starter Carson Palmquist in the sixth inning Saturday and held 11 Towson batters to one earned run on three hits.





FAU will start left-handed pitcher Marc DeGusipe, a Tampa native who missed last season due to an offseason injury. The redshirt sophomore surrendered five earned runs to then-No. 1 Florida in 2020 and was tacked with the loss.

At 20-5 in midweek contests under DiMare, the Hurricanes begin their three-game season series versus the Owls. Right fielder Lorenzo Carrier leads UM’s hitting attack with nine RBI and two home runs.

“This is unlike anything I’ve ever felt. Obviously, college baseball, there’s nothing like it,” Carrier said. “Just to be able to get the full Miami Hurricane experience this weekend, it was a joy. The two home runs were probably the two best moments of my life so far.”





Seven different Canes blasted home runs in the Hurricanes’ sweep of the Tigers. Miami ranked 10th in home runs in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season.

Vanderbilt transfer catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. provided Miami with 26 innings as the team’s pitching teamed up to keep Towson’s lineup to an average of below .165.

“These guys have been waiting and waiting,” Romero Jr. said. “Seeing these guys this weekend, they’re ready and they’re hot.”