Gallery: Baseball sweeps Towson

Miami swept Towson during its opening weekend at Mark Light Field, outscoring Towson 45-13 over the four game stretch. These are the best photos from the weekend taken by the Miami Hurricane photo staff.
Canes baseball players stand for the playing of the national anthem before the start of their game versus Towson at Mark Light Field on Feb. 18, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman outfielder Lorenzo Carrier slides into third base in the bottom of the sixth inning of Miami’s game versus Towson at Mark Light Field on Feb. 18, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Miami Maniac runs around the field after Miami's opening night win over Towson at Mark Light Field on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Freshman Lorenzo Carrier waits for a pitch during Miami's win over Towson in the second game of a four game series at Mark Light Field on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Carrier registered two home runs, a triple and two doubles throughout the weekend, with nine RBIs. Photo credit: Josh Halper
Sophomore Dominic Pitelli rounds third base to score for Miami, adding to their 11-1 lead over Towson on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan
Freshman infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. makes a throw to first base after tagging a Towson player out on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Michael Mok
Sophomore CJ Kayfus steals second base during Miami's fourth game against Towson on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan
Freshman Lorenzo Carrier celebrates with teammates at home plate after hitting a grand slam during the second inning against Towson on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Mark Light Field. Photo credit: Michael Mok