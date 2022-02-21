Canes set records at ACC Championships

The Miami Hurricanes’ swim and dive team had a successful ACC Championship appearance, with senior diver Zach Cooper taking home his second consecutive gold and the Hurricanes setting a new school record in the 400-yard medley relay.

Cooper defended his conference title and picked up his fifth career medal, with two of them being gold and the other three being silver. Sophomore diver Max Flory took home a bronze medal, finishing behind Cooper and bringing the Canes to seven medals in four days.

“I’m very proud of the team and how they’re handling things,” Miami head swimming coach Andy Kershaw said.

Miami’s 400-yard medley relay team of senior Carmen San Nicolas, redshirt junior Zorry Mason, redshirt senior Danika Huizinga and sophomore Emma Sunstrand set a school record with a time of 3:37.27, breaking a record that had been set earlier in the season.

“It ended a great with the 400-medley relay record, which we had set earlier in the year,” Kershaw said. “To re-break [the record] it was great.”

The medley relay was not the only record UM broke, as the 400-yard freestyle relay team set a school record with a 3:18.28 time. The team was made up of San Nicolas, freshman Jacey Hinton, redshirt sophomore Adrianna Cera, and senior Sydney Knapp.

The weekend ended on a high note for the Canes, as Flory was named the ACC Championships Men’s Diving MVP. Flory captured a gold medal, as well as the bronze.

“To have Carmen leading off that last relay and [Knapp] on the end, for that to be how they end their swimming career as Hurricanes, it’s the stuff that they make movies out of,” Kershaw said. “The culture that these women are building and the things that they’re doing and the trajectory they have, it’s great.”