Women’s basketball aims for fourth straight victory on the road against Georgia Tech

Miami women’s basketball is set for another conference clash on Saturday at 2 p.m. when it faces off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

Miami comes into the game riding a three-game win streak and a ten-point victory against Pittsburgh.

The Hurricanes (15-10, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) had four players in double digits, including freshman Jasmyne Roberts who added 10 points on four of five shooting from the field.

“I just wanted to bring energy to the team and the game and just make hustle plays and do what I can for my team so we could get a win,” Roberts said.

Amongst other young players, guard Ja’Leah Williams stepped up again with 11 points and six rebounds, leading the team in both categories.

In each victory over the past three games, the Canes have not allowed over 60 points.

“First half, incredible defensive effort, grinded it out, used our legs, pushed back and rebounded,” Miami coach Katie Meier said.

No. 16 Georgia Tech (19-7, 10-5 ACC) comes into the game losers in three of its last four games. Since opening the month with a 13-point victory at Duke, Georgia Tech has stumbled in the ACC standings after running into the best of the conference. The team has faced Notre Dame, NC State and Virginia Tech, each of whom are ranked and crowd the top four in the ACC standings.

“Georgia Tech’s bigger and stronger and more experienced,” Meier said.

Both teams have matched up once this season, on Jan. 16. The Canes upset the then-15th ranked Yellow Jackets at home 46-45.

A ranked matchup has hardly been an abnormality for the Canes this season. Through 25 games, Miami has faced two ranked non-conference opponents and six ranked teams in the ACC. It will also face another ranked opponent on Thursday in No. 23 Virginia Tech on the road.

“I don’t know that there’s a better defensive team in the country than Georgia Tech, they make it so difficult,” Meier said after the Hurricanes’ win on Jan. 16.

While Miami and Georgia Tech post similar offensive numbers at 61.7 and 62.6 points per game, Georgia Tech has a clear defensive advantage allowing 51 points a game.

Upon completing the game against Georgia Tech, the Canes will finally wrap up what has been a brutal stretch of attrition. Starting on Feb 13. against Florida State, Miami will have played four games in just one week.

Meier said that Miami took Friday off in order to have ample rest before spending Saturday to prepare for its ninth game against a top-25 team this season.

If last matchup was any indication, the Hurricanes will be locked in a defensive battle Sunday afternoon.