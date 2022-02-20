Miami finishes another complete effort, dominates Towson 11-1 in series sweep

Entering the 2022 season, Miami Hurricanes head coach Gino DiMare preached that his team’s pitching staff was going to be the anchor of this year’s squad. The Hurricanes starting lineup on opening night had six players who were not with the program last season.

If the first series is any indication for the remainder of the season, DiMare will be able to rely on both hitting and pitching to guide the Canes to Omaha for the first time since 2016.

Miami (4-0) scored eight of its 11 runs in the first three innings and was boosted by outfielder Lorenzo Carrier’s second-inning grand slam on the way to an 11-1 win for a third consecutive double-digit victory of the weekend.

“Good start to the season getting four games under our belt,” DiMare said. “I was happy with the way we were swinging the bat. I was really pleased with the overall approach.”

The Tigers got their scoring going in the top of the first on an error from first baseman CJ Kayfus, the only run they would score. Towson ended the day with just three hits.

Third-year sophomore right-hander Alex McFarlane got the nod on the mound for Miami and did not disappoint. He went five innings allowing one unearned run while allowing just two hits and setting a career high with six strikeouts.

“[It] was good to see [McFarlane] out there continuing to grow his stamina,” DiMare said. “He fell behind some hitters, which he will have to improve in ACC play, but he was able to compete and get through it.”

After a scoreless first inning, Carrier stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and took the first pitch he saw out of the park for the first grand slam in 2022 for the Hurricanes. Carrier, who has nine RBI through four games, ends the series hitting .500 with two home runs.

“It’s a huge confidence booster and a great way to start my career here at Miami,” Carrier said. “I hope to keep this confidence throughout the season and help us win games.”

Catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. continued the scoring for the Canes with a three-run opposite field home run that clanged off the bottom of the new scoreboard at Mark Light Field. Carrier tacked on another run with a two-out double, his fifth RBI of the day.

Third baseman Yohandy Morales added on to the total with a double in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 9-1 game. Freshman second baseman Dorian Gonzalez Jr. got the Hurricanes into double digits for the fourth consecutive game with a two-run double pushing the lead to 11-1.

“This can be a very good hitting team, we have seven new guys in the lineup,” DiMare. “There is talent there and the balls are coming off the bat pretty good.”

The quartet of Matt Raudelunas, Ronaldo Gallo, JP Gates and David Rossow combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit.

“One word to describe our staff is ready,” Romero Jr. said. “These guys have been waiting and seeing them, they’re hot.”

McFarlane was credited with the win and Towson starter Nick Ramanjulu, who lasted just three innings allowing eight earned runs, was tagged with the loss.

The Hurricanes secured a four-game sweep to open the season, their third Opening Weekend sweep in four years. Miami recorded over 10 runs in all four games of the series.

Next up, the Canes welcome Florida Atlantic University for a mid-week matchup on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before they continue their non-conference play with a three-game weekend series against the Harvard Crimson starting on Friday.