Miami hiring Charlie Strong as linebackers coach

A prestigious defensive coach is taking a trip down I-95 from Jacksonville to Miami, as Charlie Strong, who served as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach in 2021, is finalizing a deal to become the Hurricanes’ linebackers coach.

This deal was first reported by Chris Low of ESPN.

Strong began coaching at Florida, where he was a graduate assistant from 1983-1984. The Batesville, Arkansas native coached in various defensive roles at the college level before accepting a head coaching position at Louisville in 2010.

After an 11-win season with the Cardinals in 2012, Strong departed from Louisville to become the 29th head coach in Texas football history. Unsuccessful coaching tenures at both Texas and South Florida followed, and Strong served one season as a defensive analyst at Alabama in 2020.

Strong will join defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, defensive line coach Joe Salava’a and defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae on Miami’s defensive coaching staff.