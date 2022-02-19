Gallery: Canes punish Panthers

The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team defeated the Pittsburgh Panthers 60-50 in The Watsco Center on Feb. 17, 2022. Here are some of the best photos from the game, taken by the Miami Hurricane photo staff.
Senior guard Karla Erjavec drives to the basket during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Pittsburgh in The Watsco Center on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior guard Mykea Gray prepares to shoot a free throw during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Pittsburgh in The Watsco Center on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior forward Lola Pendande lays up the ball during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Pittsburgh in The Watsco Center on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior guard Mykea Gray does a crossover in front of a Panthers defender during the first quarter of Miami's game versus Pittsburgh in The Watsco Center on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Freshman guard Ja'Leah Williams talks to teammates Karla Erjavec, Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi, Destiny Harden and Lashae Dwyer during Miami's game versus Pittsburgh on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority perform at halftime of Miami’s game versus Pittsburgh in The Watsco Center on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity perform at halftime of Miami’s game versus Pittsburgh in The Watsco Center on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt senior forward Destiny Harden attempts to box out Pittsburgh players during a free throw in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Pittsburgh in The Watsco Center on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Miami bench celebrates during the third quarter of their game versus Pittsburgh in The Watsco Center on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Graduate guard Kelsey Marshall drives to the basket in the third quarter of Miami's game versus Pittsburgh in The Watsco Center on Feb. 17, 2022. Photo credit: Sam Peene