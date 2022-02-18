Hurricanes pick up third consecutive ACC win in victory over Pittsburgh

Miami women’s basketball seized its third win in a row on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Panthers (11-15, 2-13 ACC), 60-50.

The Hurricanes (15-10, 8-7 ACC) are now over .500 in conference play for the first time this season. UM had four players score in double-figures, including freshman guard Jasmyne Roberts, who had a career-high 10 points.

“I just wanted to bring energy to the team in the game and make hustle plays and do what I [could] for my team so we can get a win,” Roberts said.

Her freshman counterpart, Ja’Leah Williams, led the Canes in scoring with 11 points. Williams stuffed the stat sheet, grabbing six rebounds, dishing out two assists and collecting two steals.

Miami struggled to shoot from behind the arc, going just 3-for-18 from downtown after shooting over 45% in their previous two contests. The cold night from 3-point range did not stop the Canes, as redshirt senior forward Destiny Harden delivered multiple clutch buckets down the stretch to hoist Miami to victory.

“Those were dialed-up plays that the team ran to perfection,” Miami head coach Katie Meier said. “[Harden] knew it, so it was harder. When you know we’re coming to you, you either step up or fold, and she stepped up.”

Harden missed the first ten games of the season with a leg injury but has come back strong for Miami this season, averaging 7.5 points per game in the 15 games she has played.

The Hurricanes forced 22 Pittsburgh turnovers on the evening, including multiple charges drawn on the defensive end.

“[Junior guard/forward Moulayna Sidi Baba] and [senior forward Naomi Mbandu were] in there taking charges, and that’s what we need from our bench,” Meier said.

Miami’s next game is a road contest against No. 16 Georgia Tech, a team the Canes defeated by one point at the Watsco Center on Jan. 16. Tip-off is on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Hank McCamish Pavilion.