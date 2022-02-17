Canes aim for third straight win at home versus Pittsburgh

The Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team has gotten itself back to .500 on the season following back-to-back wins against Florida State and Virginia, and now looks to improve to 8-7 in conference play as it takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Watsco Center.

Miami started off hot on the road against Virginia on Tuesday, going up 20-3 at the end of the first quarter which led to a 16-point victory. The Hurricanes rode their hot three-point shooting, finishing the game at 47.6% from downtown after shooting 52.9% in the win over Florida State.

“We have a lot of road wins this year in the ACC and they count more, they really do,” Miami coach Katie Meier said. “I was worried that we wouldn’t have our emotional fuel but we did. It was amazing, our upperclassmen started that game [well] … I don’t think Virginia really recovered.”

This was the fourth ACC road win for Miami this year and the Hurricanes will be on the road to take on two more ranked ACC opponents in their last four games of the season.

“[Pitt is] top five in the nation in offensive rebounding and drawing fouls, and that’s a bad formula if you have tired legs,” Meier said.

The Hurricanes are going through one of their toughest stretches of the season, with this contest being their third of four in just eight days. Miami will be on the road in Atlanta on Sunday to take on No. 16 Georgia Tech, a team the Canes upset at home towards the end of January.

Miami will have to look towards its depth to step up in search of a win at home on Thursday against a tough opponent in the Panthers, with tip-off set for 6 p.m.