Nick Cannon announces pregnancy of eighth child with fifth baby mama Bre Tiesi, fans and UM students divided

Some people dream of a big family, but Nick Cannon is determined to make it a reality.

On Feb. 3, Nick Cannon announced that he’s expecting his eighth child — a boy — with Instagram model Bre Tiesi, who is five months pregnant. The announcement was made on the Nick Cannon Show.

“As everyone knows I have a lot of children and I love them all dearly, sincerely,” Cannon said to his audience. “Every single one of my children are just as special as the other.”

The announcement came shortly after TMZ leaked photos of the couple’s baby shower online.

“This was not how I’d hoped to share this news, especially given that I’ve been able to protect this news for almost my entire pregnancy,” Tiesi said on her Instagram page, referring to the TMZ leak.

Tiesi herself also happens to work in real estate, business consultation and investments. The model is known for a previous marriage with football quarterback Johnny Manziel. The couple got married in 2018 but shortly separated a year later. According to the model herself, infidelity led to the split.

Prior to this recent addition, the “Wild n Out” host had seven other children, starting with his ten-year-old twins with ex-wife and r&b legend Mariah Carey. After their divorce was finalized, he had two children—four-year-old Golden and one-year-old Powerful with longtime friend Britney Bell.

In 2021, Cannon had a second pair of twins with model Abby De La Rosa as well as his son Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Unfortunately, his son Zen passed away the same year from a brain tumor.

When speaking on the death of his five-month-old child, Cannon told US Weekly:

“I could never imagine having a child that has to go through that and be hospitalized, but now I am that father. I’m in that fight with you and I’m walking with you and I’m going to continue to walk with anyone who is dealing with having to either lose a child or having a child with any type of medical complications or any special needs. I’m here for you.”

The announcement of Tiesi’s pregnancy sparked criticism on Cannon’s part. Many found that it was insensitive to “move on” so fast after the death of his son Zen. This caused Scott to reply on her Instagram story shortly after the announcement.

“It is painful having my son be a part of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy,” Scott said. “It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know… I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge.”

After Scott’s response, Cannon came back on his show to address the situation and apologize to his family.

“I know I can do better when dealing with delicate and sensitive discussions,” Cannon said.

“I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I will do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.”

Once news hit campus, several UM students expressed opinions on the matter.

“I just want to know the reason for this. Is he building a team?” Alyssa Smith, a senior marketing major said. “It just seems ridiculous at this point.”

Others seemed less confused such as Jerry Hart, a junior interactive media major.

“I mean, he has the money to do it, why not?” Hart said. “If more people had the money, I bet there would be more people.”

It is important to note that prior to this news, Nick Cannon announced his vow of celibacy until 2022. Hopefully, he’ll have more success next year.

Featured image “Larry King and Nick Cannon at Social Media Week Los Angeles” by tubefilter