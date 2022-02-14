Tight end Larry Hodges enters transfer portal

Rising redshirt sophomore tight end Larry Hodges has entered the transfer portal, according to a Rivals report.

Hodges played in 15 games over his three seasons with Miami, compiling three receptions for one yard. He caught his only two touchdowns in his tenure with the Hurricanes in his freshman season.

The Tampa, Florida native was a three-star recruit. ranking as the 587th best player nationally in the class of 2019 according to 247Sports Composite.

Hodges, a Jesuit High School graduate, held offers from Louisiana State, Oklahoma, North Carolina and others.