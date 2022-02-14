Gallery: Canes conquer Seminoles

The Miami Hurricanes decisively defeated Florida State 76-59 in the Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. The win completed their season sweep over the Noles, with the Canes having won 59-52 on Jan. 20 in Tallahassee. Here are some of the best photos from the game, from the Miami Hurricane photo staff.
Freshman guard Ja’Leah Williams drives to the basket during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Florida State in The Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior guard Karla Erjavec brings the ball downcourt during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Florida State in The Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior forward Naomi Mbandu lays up the ball during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Florida State in The Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Sam Peene
Freshman guard Ja’Leah Williams and Junior forward Lola Pendande chat at the end of a timeout in the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Florida State in The Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
The Hurricanettes perform during a timeout in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Florida State in The Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Graduate guard Kelsey Marshall drives to the basket during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Florida State in The Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
A student fan flips his makeshift “hair”, fashioned out of two pink and white pom poms given out in honor of the day’s Breast Cancer Awareness game versus Florida State in The Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Senior forward Naomi Mbandu shoots a free throw during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Florida State in The Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman guard Ja’Leah Williams lays up the ball during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Florida State in The Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Sam Peene
The Frost Band of the Hour plays the Alma Matter after Miami defeated Florida State 76-59 in The Watsco Center on Feb. 13, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon