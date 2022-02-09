UThrift expands campus presence with weekly pop-ups

With new donations and creative initiatives, UThrift — the university’s free pop-up thrift store — is expanding their on-campus presence by hosting pop ups every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring their signature selection of donated apparel.

“It’s nice that we get to be here more, get in touch with more people and help more people find clothes that they want,” said Sophia Meibohm, the Housing and Residential Life Chair of UThrift.

During the semester’s first week of on-campus learning, ‘Canes visited the UThrift pop-up to swap their clothing items and support conscious consumerism. First time purchasers are offered one free item, while returning members may choose one bonus item for every clothing donation.

The system offers students the opportunity to purchase sustainable used options for cheap prices.

“People are picking up new things that are new to them but were preloved by someone else, and that is really the beauty of UThrift,” said senior Sofia Mesa, Sustainability Director of UThrift.

This semester, UThrift has expanded their closet by accepting donations from the university’s residential laundry rooms and Sebastian’s Closet, the Toppel Career Center’s program for lending professional clothing which donated it’s inventory to UThrift after shutting down during the Fall 2021 semester.

In working to increase their donations, UThrift aims to have more options for their male audience.

UThrift will host workshops throughout the semester focused on helping students live and dress sustainably. On March 1st, they will host an embroidery workshop along with their usual stand so members can both get new clothing items and gain embroidering skills.

UThrift is collaborating with Ocean Awareness Week on March 31 to host a clothing stand and a plastic crocheting workshop, where students can turn plastic bags into plastic-based yarn, or “plarn.” They will also be holding an Earth Day DIY-denim workshop with Student Government’s ECO Agency later in the semester.

“I am really excited to be back and I am glad that we are finally able to be in person and outside,” said sophomore Skye Eppel, UThrift social media manager. “Hopefully the cases stay low and everything resumes normally.”

Beyond their events, UThrift is set to release a website to increase engagement and share promotions with people who may not be active on social media.

Through their website, UThrift’s sustainability team will share content focused on conscious consumerism, ranging from their favorite thrift stores in Miami to information on the organization’s workshops and tutorials.

“Something at the heart of UThrift is really community,” Mesa said. “We just want to have more conversations with people and try to be a thrift store swap kind of thing that is as accessible to as many people on campus as possible.”

Those interested in getting involved can join UThrift during their monthly general body meetings on Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Upcoming meeting dates include March 9 and April 6.