Gallery: 10th Annual Lunar New Year Festival

The Asian-American Students Association and Chinese Students and Scholars Association co-hosted the 10th annual University of Miami Lunar New Year Festival on Feb. 7, 2022 on the Lakeside Patio. Here are some of the best photos from the festivities, taken by the Miami Hurricane photo staff.
Students get food at the beginning of the Lunar New Year Festival on the Lakeside Patio on Feb. 7, 2022. Photo credit: Michael Mok
Students play Gomoku in a booth during the Lunar New Year Festival on the Lakeside Patio on Feb. 7, 2022. Photo credit: Michael Mok
Freshman Abby Stern writes new year wishes in one of many booths celebrating and showcasing different parts of Asian culture during the Lunar New Year Festival on the Lakeside Patio on Feb. 7, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Students receive their “prize money” after playing Bầu cua tôm cá as a part of the Lunar New Year Festival on the Lakeside Patio on Feb. 7, 2022. Photo credit: Sharron Lou
A student writes a character in the University of Miami Chinese Students and Scholars Association’s booth, as a part of the Lunar New Year Festival on the Lakeside Patio on Feb. 7, 2022. Photo credit: Sharron Lou
Gabrielle Yamar holds up three Lucky Red Envelopes in the Filipino Student Association’s booth at the Lunar New Year Festival on the Lakeside Patio on Feb. 7, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Dancers of the Li Siu Hung Dragon & Lion Dance Team perform during the Lunar New Year Festival on the Lakeside Patio on Feb. 7, 2022. Photo credit: Sharron Lou
Drummers of Fushu Daiko perform during the Lunar New Year Festival on the Lakeside Patio on Feb. 7, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon