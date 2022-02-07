Miami women’s basketball dominated in Chapel Hill

The Hurricanes took to the road on Sunday afternoon looking for their second win against an AP Top 25 team this season, but North Carolina (18-4, 8-4 ACC) would not even allow the Canes to get started. The Tar Heels dominated from start to finish, defeating Miami (12-9, 5-6 ACC) by a final score of 85-38.

Graduate guard Kelsey Marshall did all she could to try to will the Canes into the game, leading the Hurricanes with 15 points, her eighth consecutive game scoring in double-digits and 17th game in double-figures overall.

The Hurricanes recorded a season-low in scoring against North Carolina, with their previous low of 46 points in a game coming twice in January, once in a loss to Wake Forest and the other in a win over Georgia Tech.

UM shot just 23% from the field, knocking down just four of their 25 attempts from downtown. The Tar Heels also outrebounded the Hurricanes, 53-34, a game after Miami outrebounded Syracuse, 53-36.

“When we rebound, we’re going to play with anyone in the country,” Meier said after a January win over Wake Forest.

North Carolina got out to a massive first-quarter lead, going up 28-2 after the first ten minutes of play. The Hurricanes scored a lone bucket from freshman guard Ja’Leah Williams, who finished the game with four points.

Senior guard Karla Erjavec had six assists for the Canes, giving her 14 assists and only a pair of turnovers in Miami’s last two games.

UM started to show some life coming out of halftime, going on an 11-0 scoring run, but the Tar Heels finished strong, winning the quarter as they did in the other three.

The Hurricanes are back in action against another top-25 opponent in No. 20 Notre Dame on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana.