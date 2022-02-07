Miami hires Georgia’s Jahmile Addae as team’s defensive backs coach

Miami football has hired Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae to be their next defensive backs coach.

The hiring was first reported by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Addae arrives at Miami after experiencing a season that most defensive coaches could only wish for. The 2021 Georgia Bulldogs allowed only 10.2 points per game while giving up just 16 touchdowns over the course of the season. Addae’s passing defense ranked 13th in the country in passing yards allowed per game and was tied for 8th nationally in passes intercepted.

After a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, Addae and Georgia’s defense bounced back and helped deliver a national title to the school for the first time since 1980.

While Addae was with Georgia for their title-winning season, he has coached at numerous colleges across the country. Addae previously spent two seasons with West Virginia before leaving for Georgia. In 2020, West Virginia’s passing defense, under Addae’s leadership allowed a national low of 159.6 passing yards per game. Addae also played at West Virginia from 2001-2005, a four-year starter and two-time All-Big East member for the Mountaineers.

Prior to West Virginia, Addae spent a year at Minnesota as the defensive backs and special teams coach. From 2013-2017, Addae was an analyst and defensive backs coach at Arizona after spending three seasons with Cincinnati.

With yet another assistant coaching acquisition, Miami has only added to the number of hires it has made in the past week. On Feb. 1, the Hurricanes brought in former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to become the team’s defensive coordinator, and on Feb. 6, sources confirmed that Miami hired Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis to become the team’s offensive coordinator. Gattis won the 2021 Broyles Award given to college football’s top ranked assistant coach.

The Canes will also be looking for Addae’s assistance in the difficult game of recruiting as Miami’s football program continues to transform under head coach Mario Cristobal.