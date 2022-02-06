Miami hires Josh Gattis as offensive coordinator

Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal’s assistant coaching staff is nearing completion with the hiring of Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis.

The hiring was first reported by Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports.

“It had to be something special to get me to leave something special, and this was it, man,” Gattis told The Athletic Sunday morning. “This place is it. I am so excited about coming to The U.”

Gattis began his coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at North Carolina before serving stints as both Western Michigan’s and Vanderbilt’s wide receivers coach.

Assistant coaching tenures at Penn State and Alabama followed before Gattis was named the sole offensive coordinator at Michigan before the 2019 season.

Michigan ranked 25th nationally last season in total yards per game, including 15th in rushing yards per game. Gattis won the Broyles Award in 2021, which is an annual award given to the person deemed the best assistant coach in college football.

In his prior two seasons as Michigan’s play-caller, the Wolverines finished 69th (2019) and 79th (2020) in total yards per game, respectively.

The hiring of Gattis comes less than a week after former Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele accepted the defensive coordinator job at Miami.