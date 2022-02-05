SportsBasketballPhotoGalleryMultimedia Gallery: Canes take down the Orange By Jared Lennon - February 5, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp In their February 3rd matchup, Miami took down the Syracuse Orange 71-65. Here are some of the best photos from the game, taken by members of the Hurricane’s photo staff. Redshirt senior forward Destiny Harden prepares to shoot a free throw during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Syracuse in the Watsco Center on Feb. 3, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Graduate student Kelsey Marshall dribbles downcourt in Miami's game against Syracuse in the Watsco Center on Feb. 4, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan Freshman guard Ja’Leah Williams looks for an open teammate during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Syracuse in the Watsco Center on Feb. 3, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Freshman guard Jasmine Roberts drives to the basket during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Syracuse in the Watsco Center on Feb. 3, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Graduate guard Kelsey Marshall looks for an open teammate during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Syracuse in the Watsco Center on Feb. 3, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Freshman guard Lashae Dwyer drives to the basket during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Syracuse in the Watsco Center on Feb. 3, 2022. Photo credit: Alex Carnochan Christian Stoinev holds an illuminated hoop as “Scooby” jumps through during a halftime performance at Miami’s game versus Syracuse in the Watsco Center on Feb. 3, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Miami and Syracuse players scuffle in the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Syracuse in the Watsco Center on Feb. 3, 2022. Intentional fouls were called on players from both teams, and Syracuse guard Najé Murray was ejected from the game. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Graduate student guard Kelsey Marshall shoots a jump shot during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Syracuse in the Watsco Center on Feb. 3, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Lennon