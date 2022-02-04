Miami football announces 2022 schedule

Miami announced its 2022 football schedule on Monday. UM will play seven home games and five away games, with their first game being at Hard Rock Stadium on Sep. 3 against Bethune-Cookman.

The Wildcats, whom the Hurricanes last defeated in 2019 in a 63-0 blowout, are coming off a disappointing 2-10 season under Terry Sims, who has been Bethune Cookman’s head coach since 2015.

The Canes will continue their homestand in Week 2 against Southern Mississippi, who stumbled their way through the 2021 season, compiling a record of 3-9.

From there, UM will travel to College Station, Texas to face off against Texas A&M, who ended last season ranked No. 25 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. The Aggies also finished with the No. 1 ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Miami will wrap up nonconference play at home on Sep. 24 against Middle Tennessee State. With a 6-6 regular-season finish in 2021, the Blue Raiders were eligible to compete in a bowl game for the first time since 2018.

After a Week 5 bye week, the Canes will kick off ACC play at home on Oct. 8 against North Carolina, who has beaten Miami in three straight seasons. A Week 7 trip to Blacksburg, Virginia follows, as Virginia Tech will look to bounce back from the 38-26 defeat they suffered against the Hurricanes in 2021.

UM will return to Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 22 to play Duke, who will be led by first-year head coach Mike Elko, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M.

Miami and Virginia will engage in what should be a fantastic battle of who many consider to be two of the best quarterbacks in the country, in the Hurricanes’ Tyler Van Dyke and the Cavaliers’ Brennan Armstrong. This Week 9 matchup will take place on Oct. 29 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Following a showdown against Virginia, the Canes will travel back home and take on rival Florida State, who bested Miami last season, 31-28. A two-game road trip against Georgia Tech and Clemson follows, the latter of whom Miami has not beaten since 2010.

The Hurricanes’ regular season finale will be at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 26 against Pittsburgh. Miami defeated the Panthers last season, 38-34.