Hurricanes reliever Carson Palmquist tabbed as unanimous Preseason All-American

Miami Hurricanes bullpen ace Carson Palmquist was named a unanimous Preseason All-American on Tuesday evening to become the third Cane in the last 13 years to receive the honor, the team announced.

Palmquist, a 6-foot-3 sophomore, experienced a breakout season last year. The lefty recorded a 2.22 ERA over 44 ⅔ innings in 25 appearances, ranking third in the nation. After playing in just eight games in the previous campaign, Palmquist shouldered a full workload and ended the season leading the Hurricanes and the Atlantic Coast Conference in saves with 14.

The Fort Myers, Florida, native received various honors for his performance last season, being named a first-team All-American by NCWBA and Perfect Game. Palmquist has also been named a Preseason First-Team member by Baseball America.

Now entering his third season in Coral Gables, Palmquist is expected to be a staple in the Hurricanes’ bullpen and one of their most important players, regardless of position.

Miami, looking for its first ACC Championship since 2016, is opening its season on Feb. 18 vs. Towson at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.