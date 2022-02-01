UM men’s tennis advance to championship game, lose to No. 2 Baylor

What started off as a successful tournament for Miami ended in disappointment, as the Canes lost their first match of the season to No. 2 Baylor.

The Hurricanes (5-1) began the ITA Kick-Off Weekend with a resounding 4-1 victory over Clemson (3-1).

The fight for the doubles point was intense, with there being two tiebreakers among the three doubles matches taking place. Miami prevailed on the backs of graduate student Dan Martin and fourth-year junior Oren Vasser, attaining a 6-4 win in third doubles. With this victory, the duo remained undefeated in doubles action this season.

Clinching the doubles point for UM were fourth-year junior Juan Martin Jalif and freshman Martin Katz, who fought back from a 6-5 deficit to force a tiebreaker. The pair ended up victorious, defeating Clemson 7-4.

Clemson responded in the first singles match, as No. 109 Teodor Giusca bested fifth-year senior Bojan Jankulovski to tie Miami at one point apiece. From there, UM rattled off three straight points in singles competition to clinch the 4-1 victory and advance to the championship game against Baylor (6-0).

The Bears established the lead early, defeating Miami in doubles competition to secure the first point of the match.

In singles competition, Baylor made quick work of the Canes. Freshman Marko Miladinovic beat Vasser, 6-1, 6-3, junior Finn Bass trounced Katz, 6-3, 6-1 and junior Juampi Mazuchi defeated fourth-year junior Juan Martin Jaliff, 6-0, 6-3.

The remaining singles matches were called off as unfinished, as the Bears had secured a 4-0 victory to win the championship.

Next up, Miami will host Georgia State and Mercer on Feb. 18 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.