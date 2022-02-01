Miami diving secures win in weekend meet at Georgia Tech

The Miami Hurricanes diving program was in Atlanta this past weekend, competing against Georgia Tech, Arkansas, and Tulane, and enjoyed multiple strong individual performances at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

The Canes were led by Mia Vallée on the women’s side as well as Max Flory and Zach Cooper on the men’s side.

Vallée delivered a victory in both of her springboard events, with the third-year sophomore dominating the competition for the Hurricanes. She was victorious on the 3-meter springboard as well.

The Hurricanes posted the three top performances in the women’s 1-meter, with freshman Emma Gullstrand and junior Millie Haffety following the lead of Vallée to take the win.

Sophomore Max Flory won the 1-meter springboard as well as the 3-meter, with an average of 61.95 points on his 1-meter dives and an average of 64.08 on his 3-meter dives.

Flory, as well as senior Zach Cooper, were the top finishers in the men’s platform, picking up another victory on the road for the Hurricanes.

Miami’s win came after a crushing loss last weekend at the hands of Florida State. The next competition for the Canes will be from Feb. 11-12 in the Miami First Chance Invitational, followed by the ACC Swimming and Diving Championship from Feb. 15–19.