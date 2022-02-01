10 rom-coms to watch this February

I consider myself an avid lover of rom-coms — that is, I have watched so many that I lost track of them a long time ago. While some lean more towards romance and others have more comedy, all of these films have their own special quality and have secured a spot on my favorite rom-coms list. Whether you’re watching them with a significant other or your best friends, here are ten romantic comedies that you can stream all month long.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

The rom-com of all rom-coms, “When Harry Met Sally” has reached cult status for tackling the question: “Can men and women really be just friends?” Featuring stars Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as Harry and Sally, the film follows the two characters from the first time they meet in Chicago and their chance encounters in NYC over the next twelve years.

Clueless (1995)

Set in the high-class Beverly Hills, “Clueless” film has been deemed iconic for various reasons — the fashion, the catchy phrases and the classic makeover plotline. Yet, the most interesting aspect of this film is the relationship that develops between Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and her ex-step brother Josh (Paul Rudd).

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

A bittersweet love story, “My Best Friend’s Wedding” follows Julianne Potter (Julia Roberts) and Michael O’Neal (Dermot Mulroney), childhood friends who formed a deal to marry each other if they were still single at 28. Four days before her 28th birthday, O’Neil announces that he’s getting married and Potter realizes that she’s in love with him. When she asks him to be his maid of honor, she accepts — then resolves to stop the wedding at all costs.

Notting Hill (1999)

Featuring rom-com starlets Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts, this film has one of the most famous scenes in romantic comedy history. Set in London, “Notting Hill” explores the relationship between bookstore owner William Thacker and renowned actress Anna Scott as they navigate their career differences. Lighthearted and full of laughs, this movie is perfect for a cozy night in.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

An adaptation of Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew,” this movie follows the antics of Kat Stafford (Julia Stiles), her younger sister Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) and their respective suitors, Patrick (Heath Ledger) and Cameron (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Because Bianca can’t date until Kat finds a boyfriend, the plot delves into a set-up scenario to jump-start Kat’s love life.

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Imagine this: you fall in love with someone, then find out you’re planning their wedding. This is exactly the situation that wedding planner Mary Flore (Jennifer Lopez) finds herself in after falling for Steve Edison (Matthew McConaughey), a pediatrician who is about to get married to his fiance and Internet tycoon Fran Donelly (Bridgette Wilson-Sampras).

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Based on the titular novel by Jane Austen, this period piece follows Elizabeth Bennett (Keira Knightley) and Mr. Darcy (Matthew MacFayden) as they dance around their obvious attraction towards each other. Though “Pride & Prejudice” is definitely more romance than comedy, it is still a captivating film that also boasts stunning cinematography.

Something New (2006)

Careerwoman Kenya McQueen (Sanaa Lathan) gets set up on a blind date with landscape architect Brian Kelly (Simon Baker), but she’s hesitant to initiate a relationship with a man who is white. After hiring Kelly to design her garden, the film follows McQueen as she gets closer to him … and a Black business executive (Blair Underwood) who seemingly checks all her boxes. “Something New” is the perfect balance of comedy and romance and it addresses interracial relationships in a way I personally appreciate.

500 Days of Summer (2009)

“New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel plays Summer, an assistant at a greeting card company who meets and falls in love with Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), then abruptly breaks up with him. Following a non-linear narrative, the film jumps between various moments in the 500 days that they spent together from Tom’s point-of-view as he tries to determine what went wrong. Warning: there will be tears, so proceed with caution.

Valentine’s Day (2010)

What better to watch on Valentine’s Day than “Valentine’s Day?” This movie explores a series of intertwined stories, ranging from high school crushes and newlyweds, to long-term relationships and connections with past lovers. There’s something for everyone and with a star-studded cast like this one, you can’t go wrong with this rom-com.

