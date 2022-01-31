Pop singer and fashion designer Rihanna expecting first child, UM students react

According to fans, the internet is broken after Rihanna announced her pregnancy on Jan. 31.

The singer and fashion mogul known for hits such as “Work” and “We Found Love” is expecting her first child with New York rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple was pictured strolling the streets of New York City over the weekend, with Rihanna debuting her baby bump in a casual pink top and blue jeans.

Yerp, Rihanna is pregnantttttt, people. And yes, it's cool that she and A$AP Rocky are going to have a kid. I love that for them. ~But let's talk about this "announcement" outfit~ pic.twitter.com/l3on0rzHsL — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 31, 2022

Rocky and Rihanna are longtime collaborators whose relationship officially turned romantic in December 2020, confirmed after Rocky spent the holiday season with Rihanna’s family in her native country of Barbados. Only a few months later, he referenced the Savage x Fenty designer as “the love of my life” in a cover story interview with GQ Magazine.

News of Rihanna’s pregnancy quickly turned to fan theories on social media, with many predicting a potential maternity line for her skincare and fashion empire. Her Savage x Fenty lingerie line featured pregnant models in former photoshoots and runway shows.

In a more comical manner, others encouraged the singer to stay warm and hide the baby bump, referencing the cold temperatures and snowstorm that Rihanna was taking pregnancy reveal images in. NY Daily News reported that up to 36 inches of snow was possible around the areas of Long Island, Boston and New York City during this past weekend, alarming fans.

Fellow celebrities and seasoned collaborators took to social media to join fans in congratulating the singer.

Trinidadian rapper and close friend Nicki Minaj gave her congratulations to the couple on multiple social media accounts. After sharing the pregnancy announcement to her story, she posted images to her feed with a heartfelt caption.

“So happy for you mama,” Minaj said. “Conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove. You deserve your own little gift now. Different level of joy that money can’t buy.”

Fashion model Bella Hadid used her Instagram story to congratulate the couple, writing “HOLY SLAY, congrats to the holy duo!”

Just as the rest of the world, UM students have their own thoughts on Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal.

Gemma Luther, a senior studying marine science and marine biology, explained just how excited she was to see Rihanna become a mother.

“I am so excited that Rihanna is pregnant,” Luther said. “I remember hearing rumors a bit ago about it so I’m glad she finally confirmed those rumors by showing off her baby bump. Honestly her music defined a good amount of my elementary school years so I feel sentimental.”

Luther continued to gush about the expecting couple, saying she believes that they will be great parents.

“I think that her and A$AP Rocky will be good parents,” Luther said. “Both of them in the past have veered away from the spotlight, so I think they are in a good space and time to be parents.”

Junior Spanish and international studies major, Alex Walch, commended the singer for her pregnancy reveal, even calling it “iconic.”

“Rihanna does everything right in my book,” Walch said. “She was able to casually come out about her pregnancy but also did it in the least casual way. Every artist wants to do a big reveal and she just did a traditional paparazzi shot, but that’s what makes it more iconic because we haven’t seen her in a while. You don’t always expect that from a self-made billionaire.”

Walch agreed with Luther, explaining that he thinks Rocky and Rihanna have what it takes to be good parents.

“She made it not just about herself but A$AP as the father, hopefully showing that they both will be invested in the baby’s life for the future,” Walch said. “A$AP would make an amazing father because he seems to be a very attentive person who loves passionately. They are surrounded by a great community and I bet their kid will have a great life.”

