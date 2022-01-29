3-star wide receiver Andy Jean commits to Miami

New wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon secured his first commitment as a member of Miami’s coaching staff with the addition of Andy Jean.

Jean, who attends Miami Northwestern High School, is the 401st-ranked recruit and 53rd-best wide receiver in the country according to 247Sports Composite. He chose Miami over offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, Florida State, South Carolina and others.

The 6-foot-1 standout announced his commitment in a posted video on Twitter.

“I feel like [Miami is] a great place to be,” Jean told InsideTheU ahead of his commitment. “I’ve been talking to Bryan McClendon. He’s a great coach, he’s a great guy.”

“Every time I’ve seen him, he had a smile on his face,” Jean continued about McClendon. “He talked about life. He doesn’t only talk about football. He talks about life off the field… Everything about him feels great, and I want to make the crib great again.”

Jean had a successful junior season at Miami Northwestern, catching 40 passes for 733 yards and eight touchdowns. He played on the offseason 7-on-7 circuit for the Miami Immortals.

The rising senior joins 3-star wide receiver Lamar Seymore as the second commitment in Miami’s 2023 recruiting class.

“[Mario] Cristobal talks to me almost every day saying he wants me to be a Cane,” Jean said. “Hearing that from him, it feels different than hearing that from other coaches. Hearing that from the headman, that made me feel good about myself.”