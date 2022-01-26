Women’s tennis defeats Florida Atlantic, completes back-to-back 7-0 sweeps for first time since 2016

No. 23-ranked Miami women’s tennis didn’t waste any time posting back-to-back 7-0 sweeps for the first time in six years.

The Hurricanes (2-0), ranked 24th nationally prior to Wednesday’s ITA rankings, blazed past Florida Atlantic (2-2) at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center to begin the home stretch of their dual match competition on Tuesday. No UM women’s squad had swept two opponents in a row in a 7-0 manner since its 2016 matches over Boston College and Clemson. UM defeated Florida Gulf Coast in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday.

“The ladies competed well today. We’re a tight group and we believe. I’m really excited for what is around the corner,” Miami head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews said.

A strong Miami start involved sophomores Audrey Boch-Collins and Isabella Pfennig defeating Millie-Mae Matthews and Amber McGinnis 6-2. Veterans No. 40 Daevenia Achong and Eden Richardson followed through with a 6-4 victory against Katerina Filip and Martina Kudelova, lifting the Hurricanes to the doubles point.

Second doubles were left unfinished, however. Third-year sophomores Diana Khodan and Maya Tahan went out locked in a 4-4 match across from Greta Schieroni and Lexi Silna.

Khodan and Tahan mirrored the Hurricanes’ doubles successes in singles. Khodan dismantled McGinnis 6-2, 6-2 and Tahan beat Matthews 6-0, 6-4.







Then, in her second match as a Hurricane, Richardson gained a 6-4, 6-1 win against Kudelova. The LSU transfer and native of Bath, England, gave UM its 34th all-time over FAU.

Boch-Collins garnered her fifth consecutive singles victory in a 6-2, 6-1 result. No. 76 Pfennig needed three sets in a duel versus Filip after falling the first 3-6 to complete the Miami sweep after a 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5) final.







Up next, UM is at the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in Waco, Texas, on Friday. The Hurricanes’ opponent will be No. 17 USC as action is set to begin at noon ET.