What’s happening in Miami this spring?

As another semester arrives, we are all excited to explore the experiences that come with living in Miami. Between music, food and fashion, the entertainment scene this spring is full of exciting events. Public health and safety are still among our top priorities, so choose your outings wisely and make sure to follow all COVID-19 precautions like mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing.

South Beach Wine and Food Festival

Hosted by the Food Network and the Cooking Channel, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival is an annual event that showcases the world’s top wine and spirits producers, chefs and culinary personalities.

From Feb. 24-27, the festival will hold wine tastings and seminars, high-class brunches and dinners, fitness sessions, family events and late-night parties. Some of this year’s talent includes culinary celebrity Guy Fieri, TV personality Rachel Ray and even singer Adam Levine hosting a high-class dinner.

Miami Open

Taking place from March 21 through April 3, the Miami Open returns to South Florida for another year! Featuring the world’s 96 top male and female tennis players, the international tennis tournament will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, which is home to both the Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes football teams.

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed who will appear at the annual event, current tennis rankings hint that favorites like Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic will both compete. Past winners include Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Roger Federer. Tennis enthusiasts can secure tickets online for groups and single sessions, as well as partial and full tournament packages.

Carnaval Miami

Taking place in March, Carnaval is a celebration of all things Miami, with a diverse lineup of events that cover art, music, fashion, food and sports. Carnaval on the Mile, happening the weekend of March 5 and 6, will feature art vendors, local cuisine and three concert stages boasting a cultural explosion of jazz, funk and rock music.

Other events, like the crowning of Miss Carnaval Miami in February, the annual golf and domino tournaments in Little Havana and the 5v5 soccer challenge in April all come together to round out the anticipated, high-energy Miami event.

Calle Ocho Music Festival

Located in the heart of Little Havana, the nation’s largest Latin music event highlights the vibrant Latin and Caribbean cultures here in South Florida. After Calle Ocho was canceled the last two years, the 2022 festival is set for March 13 and is free to attend.

Though the lineup has yet to be announced, the 20 blocks of Little Havana will feature 10 stages and a plethora of musical and dance performances, as well as international food and fun for all age demographics.

Ultra Music Festival

After being canceled in both 2020 and 2021, Ultra Music Festival will return to Miami this March! Held at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, the three-day outdoor event will take place from March 25-27.

With a focus on electronic dance music, Ultra features a star-studded lineup of renowned DJ s —among them are David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Tiesto, KYGO and DJ Snake. Though they’re selling out quickly, three-day tickets can be purchased on the Ultra Music Festival website.

Concerts galore

Is live music finally making a comeback? Artists from every genre are coming to the Miami area this spring.

If you’re into pop or R&B, make sure to grab a ticket and see Dua Lipa on her Future Nostalgia Tour or Justin Bieber on his Justice World Tour. Those who enjoy rap will be thrilled to hear that Amine, Tyler the Creator and Brockhampton are also playing venues in Miami. Is reggaeton more your style? Then you won’t want to miss J Balvin’s concert in May or Bad Bunny’s show at the FTX Arena this April.

For a full list of artists performing in the next few months, check out Ticketmaster for more information.

ASU Fashion Show & A Taste of Africa

The African Students Union did not come to play this spring. Join the organization as their two most beloved events return to campus! Both events are a celebration of the various African cultures, and there is always an abundance of cultural food and performances.

A Taste of Africa will be held on Wednesday, March 23rd, with more details like location to be determined. Dates for the fashion show are also TBD, so make sure to follow @asu_miami on Instagram and join the ASU Engage page to stay updated!