Miami adds Oregon transfer Logan Sagapolu

An Oregon player will be following head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami, as offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu committed to UM while on his official visit.

Sagapolu, who did not appear in any games in his two seasons with the Ducks, was a three-star recruit in the class of 2019, according to 247Sports. He chose Oregon over BYU, Utah, Arizona and others.

After a religious mission trip, Sagapolu arrived at Oregon in 2020. He missed the entirety of the 2021 season due to an injury he suffered in fall camp.

Graduating from Skyridge High School, the 6-foot-2, 344-pound interior lineman was named first-team 5A all-state as a junior and senior. He helped lead Skyridge to an 11-2 record and a 5A state runner-up finish as a senior, paving the way for an offense that averaged 256.5 rushing yards and 40.4 points per game.

Sagapolu joins Southern California defensive lineman Jake Lichtenstein, Clemson wide receiver Frank Ladson, Ole Miss running back Henry Parrish and UAB defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie as the fifth transfer to commit to Miami this offseason.