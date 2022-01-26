Canes nab UAB transfer Antonio Moultrie

The Hurricanes add much-needed depth on the defensive line with the addition of UAB transfer Antonio Moultrie, who committed to UM Monday evening. He has two years of collegiate eligibility remaining.

Moultrie finished the 2021 season with 55 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. His finale with the Blazers was especially productive, as Moultrie registered nine tackles and four tackles for loss in the Independence Bowl against No. 13 BYU.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound rising redshirt senior entered the transfer portal in late December and took an official visit to Miami on Jan. 11.

“On my visit to Miami they made it feel real fun,” Moultrie told the Miami Herald. “Everywhere we went, whoever we visited, it felt like home.”

“When we first got dropped off from breakfast at the hotel, all the coaches were standing by the dorms and began to applaud and cheer,” Moultrie continued. “They made me feel like a priority. Everything about Mario Cristobal and that staff is nice. That type of energy makes you want to play for coaches like that.”

A graduate of West Florida High School in 2016, Moultrie was ranked as the No. 61 player in Florida according to Max Preps. He then attended Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2017 before transferring to UAB.

Moultrie joins Southern California transfer Jacob Lichtenstein as the second defensive lineman to transfer to Miami this offseason.