Hurricanes announce hiring of running backs coach Kevin Smith

Miami football has hired Kevin Smith as its next running backs coach, the program announced Friday morning.

Smith, who played college football at Central Florida before playing five seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, coached running backs at Florida Atlantic and Ole Miss.

“From his playing days at Miami Southridge to a record-setting collegiate career to his five years in the NFL, Coach Smith has known nothing but success on the field,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said in a Miami Athletics release. “In his five years as a college assistant coach, he has already showed an elite ability to prepare running backs for the next level.”

Most notably among the running backs that Smith has helped send to the NFL is current Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary, who rushed for a program-leading 1918 rushing yards in Smith’s first season at Florida Atlantic. Smith will look to bring a similar level of success to Miami’s running back room, led by third-year running backs Don Chaney, Jr. and Jaylan Knighton.

“Miami has arguably the richest tradition in college football history. It’s an honor to be the running backs coach here,” Smith said in the release. “But with it, there’s also expectations. That’s what my game is built on — it’s built on developing and producing, and I’m ready for the challenge. I’m honored to be here, and I think that a part of my job, along with the rest of the coaches on staff, is to take thing to the next level.

“You’ll never fill the shoes of the guys who are on the walls here at The U, but you can continue to build on that legacy and do great things for not only the running backs who played here, but everybody from the University of Miami program,” Smith continued.

Smith will join offensive line and assistant head coach Alex Mirabal and co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon as the third assistant coaching hire that Cristobal has made on offense.

“I know Coach Smith will recruit, coach and develop our running back room at a tremendous level and elevate the culture of our program,” Cristobal said. “I’m fired up to add him to our offensive staff.”