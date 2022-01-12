Back for 2022: Starters Zion Nelson and Tyrique Stevenson return to UM football

Miami football fans received some positive news Monday evening: starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and starting offensive tackle Zion Nelson will be returning to The U next season, per their announcements made via social media.

Stevenson, a 6-foot Miami native who began his collegiate career at Georgia, appeared in 11 games last season for the Canes, totaling 43 tackles, four pass deflections and an interception.

“I’m very much excited to come back and be a big part of the program that’s moving in a new direction,” Stevenson said in a video he posted on Twitter. “Just to be from Miami and actually be a part of this new tradition that’s starting and this new culture that we’re building here is a great feeling.”

New Hurricanes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal will be glad to have one of Miami’s most experienced returning offensive lineman under his tutelage next season in Nelson. The 6-foot-5, rising fourth–year offensive tackle has started 32 of his 35 games played with the Canes.

“[We have] Coach Mirabal and Coach Cristobal,” Nelson said in a video posted by Miami football’s Twitter account. “I think that this year we can really compete for some big things.”

Nelson also announced his return to Miami through a graphic he posted on his Instagram page.

“My teammates and I have built bonds that will last a lifetime and it’s been the greatest honor of my life taking the field with them for the past 3 years,” Nelson wrote. “I am beyond excited to announce that I will be returning to Miami for the 2022 season and look forward to helping this team compete for a national championship.”

Both Stevenson and Nelson will look to help elevate the Hurricanes into championship contention in Mario Cristobal’s first season as Miami’s head coach.