New year, same McGusty: Miami’s redshirt senior named ACC Player of the Week for second time

Following dominant performances against North Carolina State and Wake Forest, Miami guard Kameron McGusty was named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week for the week of January 3.

McGusty is now the third Hurricane in program history to win ACC Player of the Week multiple times. The Oklahoma transfer previously won the award in December 2019, following a then-career-high 28 points in Miami’s win over Coppin State.

The Hurricanes (11-3, 3-0 ACC) won each of their home games last week, defeating the Wolfpack 91-83, and the Demon Deacons 92-84. It was the first time Miami had scored over 90 points in consecutive games since November 2015, and McGusty was a key factor.

The redshirt senior sparked Miami over N.C. State with a 20-point, 11-rebound double-double, also contributing five assists. The performance was McGusty’s fourth double-double of the season, after he had just two double-doubles in his first four seasons.

After being shutout in the first half against Wake Forest, the Katy, Texas, native scored 15 second-half points, along with eight rebounds and three assists. In his 125th game at the collegiate level, McGusty surpassed 1,450 points in his illustrious NCAA career.

Miami has started 3-0 in ACC play for just the second time in program history, following wins over Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest. In ACC games this season, McGusty is averaging 16.7 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest.

McGusty has been a weapon at the Watsco Center all season for Jim Larrañaga’s Hurricanes. The 6-foot, 5-inch guard has scored at least 20 points in five of UM’s nine home games. The Canes are 8-1 in Coral Gables this season.

The redshirt senior will have another opportunity to shine in front of the Hurricanes faithful on Wednesday, as Miami squares off against the Syracuse Orange (7-6, 1-1 ACC). Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m., and the game will be televised on ACC Network.