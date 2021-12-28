Guard Harlond Beverly out for remainder of season





Third-year sophomore guard Harlond Beverly will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season, Miami men’s basketball announced on Monday.

Beverly, who had appeared in only four of the Hurricanes’ first 12 games, has been ruled out of further competition due to a lingering back injury. The Detroit native, sidelined for the team’s final eight games last season, experienced the same diagnosis in mid-February, after earning 15 starts and averaging 6.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

“Losing Harlond for the season is a severe blow to our team,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said in a Miami Athletics release. “His versatility and ability to play multiple positions make him very valuable. My staff and I are tremendously supportive of Harlond.”

Competing for minutes behind freshman guards Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar, Beverly has remained in street clothes for nearly the entire month of December. UM will likely miss Beverly’s size and versatility in multiple positions on each end of the court, despite winning six of its last seven contests.

Beverly collected a career-high 20 points last season on the road against NC State. Now, the Hurricanes (9-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be forced to move forward in conference action, after defending home court versus the Clemson Tigers on Dec. 4. The season-ending injury marks Miami’s first after the program experienced a myriad of injuries last winter.

“We know how much he wants to compete alongside his teammates and cannot wait to see him do so once again,” Larrañaga said. “We look forward to working with Harlond on his rehab and full recovery.”