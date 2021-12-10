Miami in the NFL: Week 13

On a weekend in which almost every headline surrounding the University of Miami was about new football head coach Mario Cristobal, former Canes were also making plays in the NFL.

Below is a list of UM alumni that performed at the highest level in Week 13 of the NFL.

Jaelan Phillips: Defensive End, Miami Dolphins

Phillips has found himself featured in this weekly column quite frequently as of late. The first-round pick has his form and had another excellent outing, this time against the New York Giants.

After a three-sack performance in Week 12 versus Carolina, Phillips totaled three tackles (two for loss), two sacks and two quarterback hits versus the Giants. Despite being nothing more than a rotational piece in the beginning of the season, Phillips has become a key starter in the Dolphins front seven.

Phillips and the Dolphins are riding a five-game winning streak and enter their bye week with a chance to get healthy for a late-season playoff push.

Greg Rousseau: Defensive End, Buffalo Bills

Rousseau, who started his rookie campaign on fire, has seen a decrease in production as of late. Although his numbers are down, he has still been a key piece on the Bills’ defensive line.

In Monday night’s loss to the Patriots, Rousseau totaled four tackles and a tackle for loss (TFL). Rousseau and the defense held the Patriots to just 14 points, but that wasn’t enough to come away with a primetime victory.

Now at 7-5, Rousseau and the Bills head to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers in Week 14.

Travis Homer: Running Back, Seattle Seahawks

Homer was drafted by the Seahawks during the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft and has spent the majority of his young career as a special teamer and rotational running back (RB) when his team is dealing with injuries.

When given the opportunity, Homer has made the most of it, yet he hasn’t been able to solidify his role in the RB room. Homer was given a chance to shine in Week 13 versus the 49ers and made a play that set the tone for the rest of the game.

On fourth-and-6, the Seahawks were ready to punt the ball. Instead, the long snapper snapped the ball directly to Homer who took it 76-yards to the endzone and gave the Seahawks an early 7-0 lead. Homer ended the day with four catches for ten yards and three carries for 80 yards and a touchdown (TD).

Homer and the Seahawks travel to Houston in Week 14 with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

K.J. Osborn: Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings

Osborn has had himself a breakout year this season. The former Cane has over 400 receiving yards and three TD and has become an underrated target for QB Kirk Cousins.

After Adam Thielen went down with an ankle injury, Osborn stepped up for the Vikings’ offense.

He was targeted seven times on Sunday and caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. Despite putting up 27 points, the Vikings lost to the now one-win Lions.

Osborn and the Vikings host the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in what feels like a must-win game for their playoff hopes.

Denzel Perryman: Linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders

Perryman, a tackling machine, did what he does best in the Week 13 loss to Washington.

Perryman led the team with 12 total tackles and added one TFL and one QB hit to his stat line. He and the defense played well and allowed just 17 points, but the Raiders offense failed to be productive.

Perryman and the Raiders, now 6-6, will travel to Kansas City to take on the AFC West-leading Chiefs.