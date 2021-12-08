Reports: Miami hiring Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich

The University of Miami is expected to hire Dan Radakovich as its new athletic director, according to sources as reported by Michael Ryan Ruiz and David Lake of 247Sports.

As the current Clemson athletic director, Radakovich is expected to officially be announced as Miami’s athletic director on Thursday.

This news comes after Miami parted ways with Blake James in November and hired new head football coach Mario Cristobal Monday morning.

Radakovich, who earned his master’s degree in business administration from Miami in 1982, served as Clemson’s AD since 2012. During that time, Clemson’s football team won the 2016 and 2018 national championships, won six consecutive ACC titles and made six straight College Football Playoffs. Since 2013, Clemson has spent more than $200 million in facility improvements and $2.4 million on direct student-athlete development programs.

The athletic department increased revenue from $69 million in 2014 to $131 million in 2020 under Radakovich’s direction.

Prior to Clemson, he was the athletic director at Georgia Tech from 2006 to 2012. He held the position of senior associate AD for five years and worked at American University, South Carolina and Long Beach State before that.

Radakovich was named Sports Business Daily’s Athletic Director of the Year in 2017 at the Sports Business Awards.

