Miami hires Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich

The University of Miami officially announced the hiring of athletic director Dan Radakovich.

“I am so grateful to President Frenk and the University’s Board of Trustees for this incredible opportunity,” Radakovich said in a release Thursday morning. “Their commitment to Miami Athletics’ comprehensive pursuit of excellence and championships is what brought me back to Miami. As a unified Hurricane family—students, alumni, donors, and fans—there is nothing that we cannot accomplish. We are going to set the bar high and jump over it.”

This news comes after Miami parted ways with former AD Blake James in November and hired new head football coach Mario Cristobal Monday morning.

“This is a significant moment for the future of athletics at the University of Miami,” said Frenk. “Dan is one of the most highly regarded athletics directors in the country. He knows Miami well, from his time at the U and at Clemson, an ACC peer. His proven success, and the success that Dan has helped enable for student-athletes in the classroom and in competition, is reflective of our values. He has the experience, the relationships, and the passion it takes to ignite and sustain excellence—the very core of our bold vision for the future of Hurricanes Athletics.”

Radakovich, who earned his master’s degree in business administration from Miami in 1982, served as Clemson’s AD since 2012. During that time, Clemson’s football team won the 2016 and 2018 national championships, won six consecutive ACC titles and made six straight College Football Playoffs. Since 2013, Clemson has spent more than $200 million in facility improvements and $2.4 million on direct student-athlete development programs.

Clemson’s athletic department increased revenue from $69 million in 2014 to $131 million in 2020 under Radakovich’s direction.

Prior to Clemson, he was the athletic director at Georgia Tech from 2006 to 2012. He held the position of senior associate AD for five years and worked at American University, South Carolina and Long Beach State before that.

Radakovich was named Sports Business Daily’s Athletic Director of the Year in 2017 at the Sports Business Awards.

This story will continue to be updated.