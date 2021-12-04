Four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe commits to Miami

coach Manny Diaz added his ninth prospect to Miami’s 2022 football recruiting class with the verbal commitment of four-star linebacker Wesley Bissainthe.

“It’s the best position for me and where I can take care of my family,” Bissainthe said.

Bissainthe, a South Florida native who currently attends Miami Central High School, is the 196th ranked recruit and 20th best linebacker in the country according to 247Sports Composite.

“A lot of my family is here, and I get a chance to expand my brand and put on for the crib,” Bissainthe said.

The Hurricanes beat out Florida State, Florida, West Virginia and Penn State, among other schools in the running for the talented and All-American.

Miami’s 2022 recruiting class improves to 56th nationally and 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) with the addition of Bissainthe. The four-star linebacker will complement cornerback Khamauri Rogers, athlete Chris Graves, safety Markeith Williams and linebacker Justin Medlock as the fifth defensive recruit in the Hurricanes’ 2022 class.

Bissainthe, who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 205 pounds, projects as a versatile linebacking prospect who can blitz the quarterback, stuff gaps as a run defender and keep up with receivers and tight ends on passing downs.

“I felt like a priority,” Bissainthe said. “[Miami’s staff] thinks I can play as a freshman.”

