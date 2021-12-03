Miami in the NFL: Week 12

The constant production by University of Miami alumni in the NFL continued this weekend.

Former Canes on both sides of the ball shined this week and played a big role in leading their teams to victory. Below is a list of former Miami football players that balled out during Week 12 of the NFL season.

Jaelan Phillips: Defensive End, Miami Dolphins

Phillips, who had a slow start to his rookie campaign, has come alive recently. The Dolphins’ defense has returned to last season’s form, looking like one of the best in the league, and Phillips is a big part of that.

After a solid performance in Week 11, he put together his best performance in Week 12. Phillips racked up four total tackles, three sacks, three passes defended and four quarterback hits. Phillips now has six sacks on the season and ranks second in sacks among all rookies.

The Dolphins are riding a four-game win streak and the defense has played a crucial role in that. Phillips and the Dolphins look to win their fifth straight this Sunday versus the Giants.

Brevin Jordan: Tight End, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans haven’t had much to celebrate this season, but having a rookie perform well takes a little bit of the pain away.

That’s what rookie tight end Brevin Jordan is doing.

The 4th round pick was targeted three times in Sunday’s loss to the Jets and caught all three targets. The three catches went for 23 yards and a touchdown (TD). Jordan now has two TDs on the season. Jordan and the Texans will host the Colts in Week 13.

Denzel Perryman: Linebacker, Las Vegas Raiders

Veteran Denzel Perryman has been a tackling machine throughout his career in the NFL, and this year has been no different.

On Thanksgiving versus the Cowboys, Perryman was third on his team in tackles and played a key role in upsetting the Cowboys in Dallas. The former ‘Cane tallied seven total tackles and a QB hit on Dak Prescott.

Perryman and his Raiders will host the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Michael Badgley: Kicker, Indianapolis

Badgley seems to have found a new home in the NFL. After being picked up by the Colts in October, he has made key kicks for his new squad and played a significant role in their victories.

On Sunday versus the Buccaneers, Badgley was perfect. He made all four of his extra point attempts and nailed a 45-yard field goal. Unfortunately, the Colts fell to Tampa Bay 38-31.

The importance of a consistent kicker is understated in the NFL and having Badgley will be crucial for the Colts as playoff football approaches.

The “Money Badger” and the Colts will travel to Houston in Week 13.