Gallery: Football defeats Hokies

By
Jared Lennon
-

The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 38-26 on Nov. 20 at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some of the best photos of the game, taken by The Miami Hurricane photo staff.

Sixth-year redshirt senior defensive lineman Zach McCloud breaks through the offensive line and heads for the quarterback during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sharron Lou
Canes fans watch on during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sharron Lou
Hurricanes host Dale McLean and Sebastian the Ibis dance in the student section smoke after the end the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sharron Lou
Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws a pass during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke hands the ball off to freshman running back Jaylan Knighton during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Freshman wide receiver Brashard Smith hurdles a defender during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Miami players shove freshman running back Jaylan Knighton into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Junior cornerback DJ Ivey and Virginia Tech wide receiver Christian Moss attempt to catch a pass in the end zone during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. The pass was incomplete. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt freshman Jared Harrison-Hunte sacks Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon
Redshirt senior offensive lineman Jarrid Williams is carried off the field by his teammates after the end of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon

