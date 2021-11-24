Multimedia Gallery: Football defeats Hokies By Jared Lennon - November 24, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 38-26 on Nov. 20 at Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some of the best photos of the game, taken by The Miami Hurricane photo staff. Sixth-year redshirt senior defensive lineman Zach McCloud breaks through the offensive line and heads for the quarterback during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sharron Lou Canes fans watch on during the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sharron Lou Hurricanes host Dale McLean and Sebastian the Ibis dance in the student section smoke after the end the first quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Sharron Lou Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke throws a pass during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke hands the ball off to freshman running back Jaylan Knighton during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Freshman wide receiver Brashard Smith hurdles a defender during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Miami players shove freshman running back Jaylan Knighton into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Junior cornerback DJ Ivey and Virginia Tech wide receiver Christian Moss attempt to catch a pass in the end zone during the third quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. The pass was incomplete. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Redshirt freshman Jared Harrison-Hunte sacks Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick during the fourth quarter of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon Redshirt senior offensive lineman Jarrid Williams is carried off the field by his teammates after the end of Miami’s game versus Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Lennon