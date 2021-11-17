Miami in the NFL: Week 10

Since 2000, the Miami Hurricanes have produced 119 draft picks. 30 of those picks were in the first round. These numbers rank fourth in all of college football since 200.

This NFL season, many former Canes performed exceptionally, reminding fans why Miami is still “The U.” Below is a list of former Hurricanes who played a key role for their team this weekend.

Michael Badgley: Kicker, Indianapolis Colts

Badgley, also known as the “Money Badger,” signed with the Colts just four weeks ago and was elevated to the active roster two days later. This Sunday, he played a crucial part in the Colts victory over the Jaguars. In a 23-17 victory, Badgley accounted for nearly half of his team’s points with 11. The “Money Badger” made both of his extra point attempts and was 3/3 on field goal attempts. He made kicks of 24-yards, 29-yards, and a very important 37-yarder to extend the Colts to six.

Jaelan Phillips: Defensive End, Miami Dolphins

Phillips was considered as one of the best edge rushers in the 2021 draft. The Miami Dolphins selected him 18th overall and despite a slow start to his rookie season, Phillips found his groove. After a good outing in week 9 versus the Texans, he had another good game versus the Ravens.

Phillips combined for three total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a QB hit on former MVP Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins defense is heating up, and Phillips is a key part of it. Phillips and the Dolphins defense look to continue their recent dominance this coming Sunday against the New York Jets.

Gregory Rousseau: Defensive End, Buffalo Bills

Gregory Rousseau made a name for himself in 2019 as a redshirt freshman in Coral Gables. He had 15.5 sacks and won the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. He sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 and declared for the 2021 draft. Rousseau fell all the way to the 30th pick in the first round and was taken by the Buffalo Bills. He’s put up respectable numbers in the first half of his rookie season and helped the Bills defense immensely.

In the Bills blowout win over the Jets this week, Rousseau had three solo tackles, a tackle for loss (TFL), and a QB hit. Rousseau and the Bills take on Michael Badgley and the Colts in Week 11

Rayshawn Jenkins: Safety, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Chargers. After spending four seasons with the organization, he signed with the Jaguars. This Sunday versus the Colts, he was the leading tackler for the Jaguars versus the Colts. Jenkins made seven total tackles of which five were solo. Jenkins also made his presence felt on special teams. Jenkins and the Jaguars will host the 49ers in Week 11.

In Week 11, former UM receivers Braxton Berrios (Jets) and KJ Osborn (Vikings) along with tight end Brevin Jordan (Texans) will try to find themselves in the end zone.